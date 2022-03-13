PLATTSBURGH — Politicians from the state and federal levels have indicated their support for the reauthorization of the Northern Border Regional Commission through 2031, leading efforts to secure funding and extend existing grant programs.
Established in 2008, the commission is a federal-state partnership for economic and community development in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York, where 28 counties border Canada.
U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., are in favor of reauthorizing the commission and securing an increase in funding for it, in an effort to accelerate pandemic recovery, spur job creation, expand housing and child care options, and support infrastructure investment upstate, according to a joint press release.
Both senators formally introduced the Northern Border Regional Commission Reauthorization Act of 2022 in the Senate.
“I’m proud to be leading the charge in the Senate to reauthorize the NBRC’s critical programs that will help to accelerate Upstate New York’s economic recovery and new growth in some of our most rural and distressed counties,” Schumer said in the press release. “This bill will support essential investment in 28 counties in New York’s northern border region, and I will fight to advance this legislation as quickly as possible so the NBRC can continue to deliver the resources Upstate communities need to prosper.”
The new bill would expand the commission to back housing projects, combat the opioid crisis, and build climate-resilient infrastructure.
“Reauthorizing the NBRC will enable it to continue addressing many of Upstate New York’s most pressing challenges, aging infrastructure, substance use, and shortages of child care and health care workers,” Gillibrand said. “I’m proud to be working with Senator Schumer to pass this legislation and will keep fighting to make sure that New York’s rural communities aren’t left behind.”
In addition to reauthorizing the commission until 2031, the new bill would increase the annual appropriation cap from $33 million to $50 million for the first five years and to $60 million for the following five years.
The commission earlier this year received $150 million through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylervile, introduced the House version of the bill to extend the commission, along with Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H.
“I have seen the success of many of these projects firsthand, and this bill is an important step in increasing access to the program for Upstate New York and the North Country,” Stefanik said in a press release. “This legislation is essential after the forced closure of the Northern Border and delay in fully returning cross border travel to normal.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, said since the commission started, more than $23 million has been invested in New York.
“The past two years have been extremely difficult for the North Country, especially with the border closure, and extending the NBRC until 2031 would help our region recover,” Jones said. “It’s critical that this program continues to help our region address the current child care crisis and regional health care needs that were exacerbated by the pandemic.”
Development Director Molly Ryan of the Clinton County Economic Development Office expressed her support for the NBRC efforts in Washington.
“Funding which supports economic recovery for communities along the Northern Border continues to be a necessity as we continue to feel the lasting impacts of border restrictions,” Ryan said. “We applaud the efforts of our federal representatives for spearheading this critical funding and we are confident that Clinton County remains in a strong position to secure future funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission.”
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the chamber worked with former New York Congressman John M. McHugh to sponsor the original creation of the commission.
“As we hoped would be the case, it has become a vehicle for assisting a variety of valuable projects in the north country that don’t fit other agency programs or can fill critical funding gaps,” Douglas said. “We will be actively supporting this legislation.”
