— Travelers arriving in New York without proof of a negative test won’t be stopped from entering the state, but must quarantine for 14 days.
— Individuals who can prove they tested negative will still have to quarantine for three days upon arrival in New York and then must take a second test. If that’s negative, they no longer have to self-isolate.
— If a test comes back positive, local health officials will issue isolation orders and initiate contact tracing to identify and quarantine other people exposed to the virus.
— Anyone caught violating a quarantine order could face a civil penalty of up to $10,000.
— The testing mandate does not apply to neighboring states.
