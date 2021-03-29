ALBANY — New York’s leaders have reached a deal to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use.
Late Saturday night, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, and Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, D-Bronx, announced that they had struck a deal to legalize the sale and recreational use of cannabis for people 21 and older, while establishing a regulatory body, tax structure and also expanding the state’s laws on medical marijuana.
Legislators in Albany have tried for a number of years to pass laws to legalize and regulate New York’s cannabis market, but have repeatedly fallen short. In 2019, lawmakers came close but were unable to agree on full legalization, and instead decriminalized possession of up to two ounces of marijuana with the promise to address the issue again in 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to legalization efforts in 2020, but legislators entered 2021 with their sights set firmly on negotiating a bill that would legalize and tax the substance, while also addressing public safety and health concerns related to legalization.
The bill agreed upon by legislators this weekend faced a few bumps. While the broad contours of the bill were agreed to last week, the final text was not nailed down until Saturday as Albany leaders worked out what to do about potentially impaired drivers. On Saturday, the final text was unveiled as the bill, known as the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, was introduced for the state legislature to vote on.
“My goal in carrying this legislation has always been to end the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana prohibition that has taken such a toll on communities of color across our state, and to use the economic windfall of legalization to help heal and repair those same communities,” said state Sen. Elizabeth “Liz” Kreuger, D-Manhattan, who wrote and sponsored the bill. “I believe we have achieved that in this bill, as well as addressing the concerns and input of stakeholders across the board. When this bill becomes law, New York will be poised to implement a nation-leading model for what marijuana legalization can look like.”
According to the plan, the legal cannabis market in New York would include medical marijuana, adult-use recreational marijuana, cannabinoid hemp and hemp extracts.
The market would be overseen by the Cannabis Control Board and the state Office of Cannabis Management. Control board members would be chosen by the governor, the President Pro Tempore of the state Senate and the state Assembly speaker.
“Appointments shall be for a term of three years each and shall be geographically and demographically representative of the state and communities historically affected by the war on drugs,” the bill reads.
Once passed by both chambers of the state legislature and signed into law by the governor, recreational cannabis use in New York would become immediately legal, but setting up a legal sales structure will take time, as the newly-formed bureaucracy establishes certification processes for sellers, growers and processors.
Marijuana delivery services will also be allowed under the new law, and officials will have to establish a framework for them as well.
Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D- Buffalo, said on Friday that she expects it could take between 18 months to two years before the state will be ready to start legal sales.
Distributors would also pay a cannabis tax based on the quantity of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, in their final product, with different tax rates depending on what form the product is in.
City, town and village governments will be able to decide for themselves whether they will allow retail sales to occur within their borders, but if they decide not to, will be giving up tax revenues.
The legalization bill sets a 9% state sales tax on cannabis products, and an additional 4% local sales tax to be split between the city, town or village government and the county government.
According to Gov. Cuomo, tax collections from marijuana sales are expected to bring in $350 million per year to the state government, and the industry could create between 30,000 and 60,000 jobs.
Some retail sales could occur in “marijuana cafes” or consumption sites where marijuana can be purchased and consumed on site. Alcohol or any other intoxicating substances cannot be sold at these marijuana consumption sites.
The MRTA also changes what counts as reasonable suspicion for police. Currently, if a police officer conducts a traffic stop and smells the odor of marijuana, that is considered enough to charge the driver with driving while under the influence of drugs, and the officer can also search the vehicle.
Under the new law, police can still consider the smell of marijuana to be proof of driving while under the influence, but cannot use it as a reason to search the vehicle. Similarly, the smell of marijuana on an individual or in a building will no longer be considered reasonable cause to search the property or person.
The state Department of Health will also conduct a study on emerging technology that could test for marijuana impairment with a saliva test.
People with marijuana-related convictions will have their criminal records immediately expunged, something lawmakers and legalization advocates pressed as part of the law’s intended goal, to prevent further victimization of people of color by unequal application of the law.
“By comprehensively addressing the harms of past criminalization, this legislation will create one of the most ambitious marijuana legalization programs in the country,” said Melissa Moore, the New York state director of the Drug Policy Alliance. “It is setting a national model for reform with community reinvestment, equity, and justice front and center.”
The legislation also includes rules for employers and employees in the state. Currently, employers are able to test employees for metabolites of THC, chemicals that indicate the employee has consumed marijuana within the last month or longer, and can terminate employment based on that test result. Those tests do not indicate whether the employee is actively intoxicated, just that the employee has consumed THC within the last month or so.
Under the MRTA, marijuana will be treated more like alcohol — employers can use tests that determine if an individual is actively intoxicated, but cannot make employment decisions based on what the employee does while off the clock.
Lev Ginsburg, senior director of government affairs for The Business Council of New York, said the council had pushed for the legalization bill to include what he said were reasonable protections to ensure workplace safety, while also protecting workers.
“Some of the earlier versions of legislation over the course of several years were a little more wishy-washy on the issues,” he said. “Some bills allowed an unnecessary amount of leeway and made it very difficult to deal with an employee if they were intoxicated using marijuana.”
Supporting this change in the new law is the expectation that new tests will be available for employers that can determine the presence of active THC in a person’s body at that moment, similar to the way a breathalyzer can determine the amount of alcohol in an individual’s bloodstream at that moment. Currently, only blood testing can determine if there is active THC in a person’s bloodstream, which is both expensive and slow.
Additionally, there is no current standard measurement for how much active THC indicates impairment, like there is for alcohol.
“The technology will catch up with the bill, but the bill is pretty clear and protective,” Mr. Ginsburg said.
Under the MRTA, certain industries and employers that have a lot of interaction with the federal government will be permitted to continue following their existing marijuana testing and use rules based on federal law, which still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug alongside heroin and LSD.
Mr. Ginsburg said companies with staff that have federally-issued licenses for machinery operation, or receive funding directly from the federal government, will continue to follow federal laws when it comes to their employees and marijuana.
The bill will also allow individuals to grow their own marijuana plants at home — three mature and three immature plants per person, for a maximum of 12 per household — although home growing cannot begin until 18 months after the first retail dispensary opens in the state.
Medical marijuana patients and their caregivers will be allowed to grow their own cannabis plants as well, starting six months after the bill is signed into law.
The state’s medical marijuana laws will also be tweaked by the MRTA, with the goal of making the medical marijuana industry easier to access for patients. New York legalized medical marijuana in 2014 under extremely restrictive policies — users cannot purchase marijuana flower, which is the most well-known and widely used form of the substance, and only 37 shops run by 10 companies were able to successfully establish a presence in the state.
Under the new law, the number of medical conditions that qualify for treatment with medical marijuana will increase to include Alzheimer’s disease and muscular dystrophy, among others. Patients will be allowed to smoke marijuana flower, and can purchase a 60-day supply, doubling the current limit. Medical marijuana companies will also be allowed to enter the recreational market.
The bill will go before the state Assembly and state Senate for a vote this week, where it is expected to pass. The bill will then go before Gov. Cuomo, who will sign it into law.
“Cannabis legalization in New York will be centered on equity, investment into communities, economic opportunities for historically disenfranchised people, research, education, and public safety,” said Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes. “I am honored to sponsor this legislation and excited to see the positive impact it will have for so many New Yorkers.”
