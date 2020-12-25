New York state is going to begin registering its eligible voters automatically.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he has signed the New York Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2020, which will help to automatically register eligible adults to vote.
“The right to vote is one of, if not the most, sacred pillars of our democracy and for too long, bureaucratic red tape has made it unnecessarily difficult for New Yorkers to exercise this right,” Cuomo said in a statement. “From instituting early voting to making necessary reforms to the absentee ballot process, New York has already made elections more accessible, but we are far from finished.
“With this new law on the books,” he continued, “we are taking this work a step further and not only instituting automatic voter registration, but creating a single uniform platform for registering online.”
The governor’s announcement says law will help increase voter turnout while reducing administrative barriers to processing voter registration applications.
There are 20 states and District of Columbia that the National Conference of State Legislatures says have automatic voter registration.
The new law will allow people who are eligible to vote to be automatically registered when they use various designated state departments or agencies. The new law will begin to go into effect beginning in 2023, starting with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
In 2024 the automatic voter registration will begin at the state Department of Health, state Department of Labor and the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. In 2025, the State University of New York will also be automatically registering voters, according to the governor’s announcement.
“Right now a person who goes into the DMV, for example, can fill out a form that is electronically forwarded through the state Board of Elections or the county Boards of Elections to create a registration, or an enrollment or a change, and essentially this is going to expand that process to various other agencies,” said Columbia County Democratic Elections Commissioner Ken Dow. “From our end we’ll just be getting the applications, in a very similar way that we have been getting the DMV.”
Dow explained that the new law does not have a large impact directly on county Boards of Elections, and that the new law does not change the deadlines for voters to be registered.
A voter is not able to vote on Election Day unless they had been registered by the deadline.
“It does not mean you can walk in and register at the last minute,” said Dow. “This does not change the time frames, you still have to register in advance of the election. Really this will make it easier for people to register, from their end it will be quite helpful, but from the Board of Elections’ end it doesn’t really change what we do much at all.”
Automatic voter registration can lead to an increase in the number of registered voters, but Dow said the increase of registrations will be distributed throughout the year as people use the various state agencies for other reasons, and the increase will not be an overwhelming amount.
The National Conference of State Legislatures website says that opponents of automatic voter registration argue that having a higher number of people registered to vote does not necessarily mean that there will be a higher voter turnout on Election Day.
According to data from the state Board of Elections as of Nov. 1, 2020, Jefferson County has 68,431 eligible voters, St. Lawrence County has 68,208 and Lewis County has 18,898.
Eligible voters include anyone who is over 18, according to the state Board of Elections.
In order to become a registered voter, a person must also be a U.S. citizen, and be a resident of the state for at least 30 days prior to the election.
In Jan. 2016, Oregon became the first state in the nation to institute an automatic voter registration policy, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures website.
With the Oregon system, eligible voters who used the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles were not asked if they would like to register to vote, they were automatically registered to vote when they used the DMV. The individual is then sent a notice that they’ve been registered to vote and at that time, they have the option to opt out by returning the notice.
