ALBANY — Travelers to New York state who remained within the domestic United States or within U.S. territories will no longer be required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the state starting April 1, officials said.
The announcement comes on the heels of the state’s continuously declining COVID-19 infection rate, which dipped to 2.77% on Thursday — the lowest seven-day average since Nov. 21, or before Thanksgiving.
“As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we’re making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a prepared statement Thursday. “As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution.”
All travelers arriving in New York must continue to fill out the state Health Department’s Traveler Health Form, according to a statement from the governor’s office. State U.S. National Guard members or airport staff hand out the required health documents at all state airports, and are to be completed and turned in before visitors leave the property.
State Health Department and Coronavirus Task Force officials continue to advise all travelers to quarantine as an extra precaution, or test out of isolation with a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test, according to the governor’s office.
International travelers must continue to quarantine for the required 10 days without a COVID-19 test.
The quarantine was originally a 14-day period until U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance reducing the quarantine time to 10 days in late December.
“This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down,” Cuomo said. “To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing.”
Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, including avoiding large residential or public gatherings.
Any person exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must continue to monitor their symptoms, including cough, fever, shortness of breath and chest pain, for 14 days and must continue extensive handwashing and use of face coverings even if fully vaccinated, officials said.
A person with known or potential exposure to the novel coronavirus must self-isolate. If you develop symptoms contact your local public health official or health care provider to schedule a COVID-19 test.
Cuomo, and Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Ned Lamont, D-Conn., issued a tri-state executive order June 25, 2020, requiring travelers from states with more than a 10% positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average, to quarantine for 14 days.
Cuomo amended the requirement late last fall mandating a 10-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers, but allowing people to become exempt from the full isolation period after receiving a negative coronavirus test at least four days after arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.