NEW YORK — The state will receive more than $32 million of a historic $573 million multi-state settlement with McKinsey & Company for one of the world’s largest consulting firm’s role in the national opioid epidemic, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.
McKinsey, who worked with the makers of OxyContin and other addictive painkillers, reached a deal with 47 states, five territories and the District of Columbia represented by 53 attorneys general to pay recovery damages for its contributions to the opioid crisis.
The firm promoted marketing schemes and consulting services to opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, for over a decade, according to the settlement.
McKinsey must pay the state 80% of the $32 million, or about $25.6 million, within 60 days, and the rest over the next five years.
“All the funds will go to address the opioid crisis,” James said during a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon, adding the money will strengthen New York’s addiction prevention and education services.
“We are currently negotiating with the state Legislature and with (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) with regards to a piece of legislation which will determine where the funds will go,” she said.
Funding allocations are based on state population.
More than 450,000 Americans have died from opioid misuse and related substance abuse disorders over the past two decades. New York reports a 200% increase in opioid overdose deaths between 2010 and 2017, from 1,074 to 3,224 fatalities, respectively, according to the state Health Department.
Substance abuse, overdoses and deaths have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The complaint, filed with the settlement, details how McKinsey advised Purdue on how to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high-volume opioid prescribers, using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more OxyContin to more patients, and circumventing pharmacy restrictions in order to deliver high-dose prescriptions.
Officials cited illegal opioid marketing schemes, including the consulting firm’s project to “turbocharge,” or drastically increase sales on prescribers to boost profits.
McKinsey is required to establish a public document repository for agreements with drug makers going forward.
The firm is required to publicize tens of thousands of its documents within the next nine months. The public documents will help researchers, journalists and the public better understand the opioid crisis, officials said.
The opioid crisis has impacted every corner of the United States.
An average of 130 Americans die from overdoses each day. About nine New Yorkers die from overdoses daily, James said, adding the federal government reported more than 81,000 overdose deaths from May 2019 to May 2020.
“Many of them were young and full of potential before they were ensnared in a deadly trap,” James said.
The settlement comes on the heels of more than 15 years of collective efforts of attorneys general nationwide.
“This is just the beginning of our fight for justice for victims,” James said. “I believe in one mantra, and that is justice: Simple and sweet justice. We will do everything in our power to prevent this industry from hooking more patients on drugs and holding them accountable.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
