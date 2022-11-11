Where voters passed and opposed N.Y. environmental bond act

A voter fills out his ballot at the Carthage polling site set up at the Church of Nazarene community room, 960 State Street in Carthage on Tuesday. Poll workers said many more people turned out than is normal for a mid-term election. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

Did you support New York's $4.2 billion environmental bond act

You voted:

New York voters on Tuesday passed a $4.2 billion environmental bond act that will be used to fund climate change mitigation, water quality and infrastructure projects across the state.

According to the state Board of Elections, 59% of New York voters — over 3.3 million people — supported the bond act. More than one-quarter of voters, 1.6 million people, voted against the ballot proposition.

Where voters passed and opposed N.Y. environmental bond act

Blue Mountain Lake is pictured during fall, Sept. 30, 2013. The drinking water system for Indian Lake, serving 1,400 residents, is located in the hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake. To replace it would cost $5 million. New York state has provided $3 million. The 2022 environmental bond act could fill the funding gap, said John Sheehan of the Adirondack Council. Many small Adirondack communities need new water and septic systems but cannot afford to take on the debt, he said. (Michael Greenlar | The Post-Standard)
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.