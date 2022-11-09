New Yorkers approve environmental bond act

Voters cast ballots in the U.S. midterm elections at the Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School in New York City on Nov. 8, 2022. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

ALBANY — New Yorkers are feeling green.

Voters in the Empire State overwhelmingly approved a ballot proposal Tuesday authorizing the state to borrow $4.2 billion for environmental projects, infrastructure improvements and conservation efforts.

