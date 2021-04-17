MALONE — Nickels Bottle Redemption Center’s services to the greater Malone community will be no more, as Citizen Advocates is closing the building’s doors, organization officials said.
Citizen Advocates ran the redemption center as an affirmative business that served residents for 25 years.
The bottle redemption center has served as an avenue for local job training and employment “for countless individuals of all abilities,” Joseph Riccio, Director of Communications & Government Affair for Citizen Advocates said.
There are no layoffs as a result of Nickels’ closure, Riccio added.
“The investment needed for the business to remain competitive was cost prohibitive,” organization officials said in a press release.
Riccio added the three workers at the redemption center, two of them full-time, one part-time and all employees of Citizen Advocates, have been offered jobs elsewhere — however, “that’s still being evaluated,” as to where their next stop will be, Riccio said.
Citizen Advocates over the course of the redemption center’s tenure since 1996 has shifted its career training and support of an affirmative business setting through the expansion of its Career Visions Employment Services program.
The program offers personal and individualized support systems to over 100 people who are looking to either enter or rejoin the workforce. This was done through partnerships with 45 local businesses throughout the north country.
“Citizen Advocates is deeply grateful for the community’s support of Nickels during the past 25 years,” said James Button, CEO of Citizen Advocates.
