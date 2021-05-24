CHATEAUGAY — With the state Department of Health extending certain requirements for Alpha DayCare to meet, town officials on Wednesday did not give a timetable for when students will be able to reoccupy the old prison on Route 11.
The Town Board in March announced it would withdraw the Jewish school’s certificate of occupancy, after the Hasidic Jewish community reported maintenance troubles with the state’s old correctional facility.
The school had received its occupancy certificate in January.
John Carr, of Blue Mountain Engineering, along with Town Board member Kirby Selkirk and town code enforcement last week inspected four of the prison’s buildings. The school is looking to use the four separate structures, whenever students might return, Carr said.
There are 30 total buildings on the 100,000 square foot property.
Carr said school officials indicated the health department inspected the campus’ buildings earlier this month.
Whenever re-occupancy takes place, Selkirk said the school is looking to enroll about 150 students from New York City, aged between seven and 16 years old. Town officials are under the impression that their educators will likely be from Canada, Selkirk added.
According to the state Office of General Services, Alpha DayCare had submitted a winning bid of $451,000 to buy the prison property in a November 2018 sealed-bid auction. The prison had closed in 2014.
