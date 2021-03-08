WATERTOWN — Following months of financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic nearly a year ago, north country counties will receive about $80 million in federal funding secured through the recently passed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.
The city of Watertown will receive the largest funding allocation in the north country with $22.95 million in federal aid.
“This is great news that we’ll be getting funding,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Monday upon learning of the funding. “We’ll have to see what it can be used for and how much it helps us.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced the American Rescue Plan on Monday afternoon, which delivered $360 billion in federal funding for state and local fiscal relief, $12.6 billion of which will go to New York state government.
New York’s metropolitan cities will get $6.14 billion, counties will receive $3.9 billion and smaller cities, towns and villages will receive $825 million, according to a release from the senator’s office announcing the funding. New York state will also receive
$358 million from the state and local fund for building out broadband infrastructure. It’s estimated that New York state agencies and authorities will receive more than $30 billion from the rescue plan, the release states, on top of the funds from the state and local fiscal relief fund.
Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties will receive $47.3 million in federal funding for local governments. The seven-county north country region, which also includes Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties, brings that total to more than $80 million.
Jefferson County will receive $21.30 million, Lewis County will receive $5.10 million and St. Lawrence County will receive $20.90 million. Franklin County will receive $9.70 million, Clinton County will receive $15.61 million, Essex County will receive $7.15 million and Hamilton County will receive about $860,000.
Town and village governments will be receiving a direct allocation of federal assistance, the plan states, as intended by the legislation, but village amounts are not included in the plan because of the complications of calculating those amounts until a process is put in place to divvy up funds between overlapping governments.
“After fighting this pandemic on the frontlines, New York’s counties and municipalities were loud and clear: they needed help and they needed it now to keep frontline workers on the job and prevent brutal service cuts,” Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a prepared statement Monday. “And today, to all towns, villages, cities, and counties throughout New York I say: help is on the way.”
The funding can be used for costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis or its negative economic impacts, including but not limited to, assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality; to support workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health crisis by providing premium pay to eligible workers or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work; to cover revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 public health crisis; and to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The funds cannot be used by states or localities to cover the costs of pension funds. States also cannot use funds to offset a reduction in taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.