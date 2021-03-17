WATERTOWN — Hunters in the north country last year harvested bears at a rate well above the five-year average.
For 2020, the Northern Zone of hunters, which includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, took 571 bears, compared to 326 in 2019. The five-year average is 459. For the entire state, 1,723 bears were harvested.
Hunters in St. Lawrence County took 122 bears, with 17 of them killed in the town of Fine. In Lewis County, 77 bears were taken in 2020, with the most coming out of Croghan at 30, and in Jefferson County, 31 bears were taken, with the town of Wilna leading the pack at 14.
The majority of bears were taken at the end of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.