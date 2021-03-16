WATERTOWN — State Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk and Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie are joining a Rochester-area state lawmaker in calling on Attorney General Letitia A. James to investigate the death of city firefighter Peyton Lane S. Morse, who died Friday from a medical emergency he suffered while training at the state fire academy almost two weeks ago.
On Tuesday, Assemblyman Josh Jensen, R,C,I-Greece, sent a letter to the attorney general requesting that her office investigate the circumstances surrounding the medical emergency suffered by Mr. Morse as he was completing a mask confidence exercise March 3 at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen.
In a joint letter to the attorney general, Assemblyman Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Sen. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, also are requesting the needs to open an investigation about what led to the fire recruit’s death and an overall investigation of the fire academy.
“The men and woman who serve fire departments across the state know that they have dangerous, difficult jobs that often requires them to put their lives at risk,” they wrote. “The training they receive at state facilities prepare them for demanding work that lies ahead — but it never should jeopardize their safety. We need to take every step possible to ensure that New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls is safe for attendees.”
Calling it “good news,” city Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said he wants to get to the bottom of what happened to the young firefighter during the mask confidence training and why the young recruit died of cardiac arrest.
He said he’s “pleased” the AG’s office has been called on to investigate what happened to Mr. Morse.
Mr. Morse, 21, was found unresponsive while completing the training exercise with a self-contained breathing apparatus. Alarms on the self-contained breathing apparatus went off before the firefighter was found with no oxygen remaining in the air pack and not breathing, Assemblyman Jensen said.
The AG’s office can determine if any actions leading up to and during the training exercise may have led to Mr. Morse’s medical emergency and, ultimately, his line-of-duty death. Additionally, Assemblyman Jensen is requesting that the AG investigate whether any inappropriate actions or systemic behavior at the fire academy may have previously put firefighters from across the state in danger or caused injuries due to training protocols inconsistent with the qualifications of a professional firefighter.
Assemblyman Jensen said “it’s paramount” that firefighters safely get the training they need.
“This sounded different,” Assemblyman Jensen said of Mr. Morse’s death.
He said conversations he had with local career firefighters and representatives from the New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association about what happened prompted him to ask the AG to investigate. He was also aware that the Ridge Road Fire Department in his town pulled four recruits and other Rochester area fire departments brought them home from further training at the academy after the incident. He also read internal fire department statements that the four Greece recruits gave about the incident.
“We need to be cognizant of their safety at all times” during the training firefighters receive at the academy, he said.
Assemblyman Jensen also said he read a letter that Steven Mills, now retired fire chief of the Ridge Road Fire Department, sent to state fire administrator Francis Nerney Jr. expressing concerns about an increase in injuries his department’s recruits suffered while training at the state academy in 2019.
“With this situation and others from over the past two years, it is critical that the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control closely examine all practices of the State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls to ensure that it is properly training the state’s firefighters, while not putting the health and safety of these men and women at an elevated level of risk,” Assemblyman Jensen said.
The state police and the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, or PESH, are investigating what happened. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, is also expected to open an investigation this week.
