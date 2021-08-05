The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission, which will lay out the Congressional and state Legislature districts for the next decade, heard very little from the community during its north country and Mohawk Valley meeting Thursday.
Three people spoke at Thursday’s meeting for the north country and Mohawk Valley, expressing their views on how the commission should group communities together for political purposes.
The meetings are meant to be a way for the community at-large to have a voice in the process that will decide which communities voted are cast together, and stand as the most direct method yet for the public to control the district-drawing process.
The north country and Mohawk Valley meeting lasted 21 minutes in total.
The commission has held virtual meetings in communities across the state, most of which have lasted nearly three hours. The north country meeting was an hour and 25 minutes shorter than the next-shortest meeting for the Bronx and Manhattan, which lasted an hour and 45 minutes.
Douglas Breakell, co-director of the Independent Redistricting Commission, said Thursday afternoon that the IRC was disappointed by the relatively low turnout of the north country and Mohawk Valley region.
“It was unfortunate that we didn’t have the participation we really wanted, but I understand schedules are busy,” he said. Residents could also submit testimony to the commission online, without attending Thursday’s meeting.
Mr. Breakell said he wasn’t immediately aware of how many people had submitted online testimony.
“I don’t have it in front of me, but I do know that we received testimony from the community online that didn’t want to do it publicly,” he said.
Mr. Breakell said he wasn’t sure why specifically Thursday’s meeting was so sparsely attended, but stressed that there are more opportunities for people to get involved at later dates. The commission will host one final meeting to hear from all areas of New York state on Aug. 15. Those who wish to participate in that meeting may sign up to speak at nyirc.gov, or can watch the meeting live at that site.
The U.S. Census Bureau will release the population data needed to accurately draw electoral districts on Aug. 16, and the commission will release draft versions of its redrawn electoral maps on Sept. 15. The public will be invited to comment on those drafts once they are released.
He also said that the commission is planning to host a public, in-person hearing in the north country in the fall, after the draft maps have been released.
“While we’re not required by the constitution to hold a hearing in the north country, the commissioners decided we will hold one,” he said.
The commission is also planning an extra, in-person meeting in the Southern Tier around the same time.
“People will be able to review a draft and at that these hearings we’ll listen to the community, hear their thoughts on why they should maintain in certain areas because of similarities, what we call communities of interest.”
Two of the three speakers at Thursday’s meeting are involved in local politics; Arlene Feldmeier, a former state Assembly candidate and current chair of the Herkimer County Democratic Committee and Steven Piacentino, a member of the Oneida County Republican Committee. Only one described herself as an average voter in the district.
Ms. Feldmeier asked the commission to avoid “slivers,” or small patches of one electoral district that jut into an adjacent district. She said these slivers often go ignored by the people elected to represent them, because they are out-of-the-way and often lightly-populated.
“Consider that these slivers raise equal protections issues for the voters that live there,” Ms. Feldmeier said. “Consider that elected officials seldom visit events in these slivers of their districts.”
Mr. Piacentino spoke specifically about the 22nd Congressional District, which stretches from the Southern Tier to Pulaski, around the city of Syracuse. Mr. Piacentino said he believes the culture of the cities and communities in NY-22 is vastly different from the cities and communities in New York’s 24th Congressional district, which covers the city of Syracuse as well as Cayuga and Wayne counties.
He cautioned the commission against including cities like Rome, Utica or Binghamton, currently in NY-22, in the same district as Syracuse.
“Demographically, those districts represent vastly different populations, and I think individual representation per those two districts is very necessary and very important, to capture the different points of view of the constituency,” Mr. Piacentino told the commission.
Both NY-22 and NY-24 are represented by Republicans in the House of Representatives currently. Adding Syracuse to the same district as Binghamton, Rome or Utica would likely tip that district to a majority-Democrat voting base, something Republicans likely want to avoid.
Natalie Jarvis, a voter from Westville, Franklin County, who said she’s watched every redistricting meeting, was the only person to speak who doesn’t have a role in a political party. She told the commission she was concerned about towns or other municipalities that have district lines drawn through them, separating the town into two constituencies.
“I suggest starting with the Assembly, making sure towns stay within one district and drawing districts to be more concise,” she said. “Then have Senate districts drawn over Assembly districts as a whole, not segmenting them. Follow the same concept with Congressional districts overlapping Senate districts as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.