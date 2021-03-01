WATERTOWN — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is facing new criticism from Albany legislators after a second former staffer came forward over the weekend with additional allegations of sexual harassment.
State senators and Assembly members from both parties have called on the governor to resign, including state Senate Majority Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and Sen. Alessandra R. Biaggi, D-Bronx.
Most of the state representatives for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have stopped short of calling for the governor’s resignation, but all say an independent investigation, led by state Attorney General Letitia A. James, must be carried out and protected.
Sen. Dan D. Stec, R-Glens Falls, is the only state legislator out of the six who represent the three-county region to call directly for the governor’s resignation.
The New York Times on Saturday reported the account of Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former executive assistant and health policy adviser for the governor, who made allegations that Gov. Cuomo repeatedly asked her about her sex life, if she was monogamous and if she was interested in relationships with older men.
These recent allegations only added to the criticism being leveled at Gov. Cuomo, who is facing a federal probe over his administration’s handling of COVID-related nursing home deaths.
Last week, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, came forward with new details to support her allegations that the governor repeatedly sexually harassed her, including a moment in the governor’s Manhattan office where he allegedly kissed her without consent.
Ms. Boylan said the governor also routinely called her by another woman’s name, and invited her to play strip poker with him.
Ms. Boylan first came forward in December of last year, but shared her story a second time last week.
Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, said he found Ms. Bennett’s account of her experience working with the governor “troubling and concerning.”
He said it appears the governor has already tried to influence the state’s investigations before they’ve even begun.
Mr. Griffo said he believes the most important thing to do next is ensure both Ms. Bennett and Ms. Boylan are heard with an independent investigation into their claims.
The investigation, and who would lead it, became a source of controversy for the Cuomo administration over the weekend. The governor’s office announced at first that former federal Judge Barbara Jones would conduct the probe into Gov. Cuomo’s conduct, but that was roundly rejected by state lawmakers.
Sen. Griffo said he saw that as a clear attempt by Gov. Cuomo to retain control over the investigation, and perhaps have a say in the outcome.
“(Gov. Cuomo) wanted to pick and choose who was going to investigate him, which this administration has a penchant for doing,” he said. “If you look at the nursing home scandal, he actually had his own (state) Department of Health investigate itself as well.”
The governor’s office tried again after hearing the backlash, announcing a plan to ask Ms. James and state Chief Judge Janet M. DiFiore to select a lead investigator. The plan did not appear to include granting subpoena power to whomever was nominated, and critics again said it was inappropriate that the governor choose who leads an investigation into his own conduct.
The governor’s office announced Sunday night it would do as Ms. James had originally requested by making an official referral to her office for an investigation with subpoena power.
Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said in a statement that she was pleased to see Ms. James would be choosing the individual who will lead the investigation into the governor’s actions, which she said are inexcusable.
“I am pleased Attorney General James is taking this matter seriously, and am hopeful an investigation into these claims will take place that is both comprehensive and truly independent,” she said.
Sen. Griffo said he was pleased to see the ultimate conclusion that the AG’s office would lead the investigation, but has concerns over the long-term effects of having a governor focused on so many ethics concerns. He said he thinks it’s important that the state Legislature revoke the expanded executive powers it gave to Gov. Cuomo about a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Right now we have a beleaguered executive,” Sen. Griffo said, “and it’s at a time when all his focus and efforts should be on fighting the challenges that are confronting the state.”
The state senator said Gov. Cuomo should be focused on fighting the pandemic, revitalizing the state’s flagging economy and drafting a budget, taking into consideration the fiscal concerns facing state government, by April 1.
Sen. Griffo said he’s concerned that the governor, with his immense responsibility and expanded powers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, seems to instead be focused on fighting off all of the scandals being uncovered in his administration.
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, said in a statement that he believes Ms. Bennett’s allegations that Gov. Cuomo harassed her are “beyond troubling,” and prove the legislature must immediately revoke the governor’s emergency powers, as he may use them to influence the investigation.
“It’s never been more clear that we, the duly elected members of the state Legislature, need to repeal the governor’s executive powers,” he said. “If we don’t, the governor has the authority to literally halt any independent investigation into his alleged actions.”
Mr. Walczyk called attention to the Moreland Commission, which in 2013 was tasked with an investigation into corruption in state government and campaigns for state office. The commission, which was established by Gov. Cuomo, was routinely meddled with by aides to the governor before it was abruptly disbanded halfway through its expected lifespan.
Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, also said the independent investigation led by the AG’s office must be upheld, and said the most recent allegations show “a pattern of failed leadership.”
Mr. Blankenbush called for the Legislature to move quickly, strip the governor of the emergency executive powers given to him to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and set any investigation up for success.
In his statement, he said state Democrats continue to “talk tough to the news media” about the governor, but have not made concrete steps to revoke his emergency powers.
“The governor’s emergency powers need to be removed immediately and an independent investigation into these sexual harassment allegations needs to commence in an expeditious way,” he said.
