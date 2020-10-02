PEMBROKE — Prominent attorney Steve Barnes is among two people dead after a plane crash Friday morning.
The plane crashed about 11:46 a.m. in a wooded and swampy area off Route 33 and Boyce Road. Neighbors and eyewitnesses described a loud noise and the plane dropping from the sky, followed by a boom and fireball.
Neighbor Paul Kogut said he was in his living room when he heard a loud whining noise similar to a high-speed sport motorcycle.
“It sounded like a motorcycle, superbike, whining ... and then boom and that was it — really quiet,” he said. “I thought something hit my house actually. I came out and looked around. It was really loud.”
Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron Jr. said the identities of the two victims couldn’t be confirmed. But the plane was registered to the Cellino & Barnes Law Firm, and Buffalo-area media have reported Barnes — who is a certified pilot — and a female relative were aboard.
The Barnes Law Firm acknowledged later that evening that Barnes and his niece, Elizabeth, had died.
“The flight left 10:18 a.m. this morning from Manchester, N.H.” Sheron said during an afternoon news conference. “It was en route to Buffalo airport. The last contact was at 11:18 a.m. and we got the call at 11:46 a.m. We can confirm that there was one male occupant and one female occupant.”
Sheron said there was no indication the plane was trying to land when the crash occurred.
The crash left a very large debris field and a crater, with pieces of the aircraft spread for hundreds of yards, he said.
“It’s pretty much disintegrated,” he said. “There’s pieces of wings. I would say the largest piece is maybe 3 or 4 feet long and 12 to 24 inches wide — a piece of wing.”
No bodies had been recovered as of about 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The crash location was reportedly about a mile from either highway. Firefighters and investigators used four-wheelers and light utility vehicles to drive back-and-forth from the scene.
Mercy Flight initially responded to the location and a state police helicopter was also present.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), in a tweet Friday afternoon, said it was investigating a crash involving a Socata TBM 700 aircraft. The plane is described as a high-performance, single-engine turboprop capable of transporting up to seven people.
The crash involved a significant response including agencies at the local, state and federal levels. Units at the scene off Boyce Road included numerous responders and agencies.
They included state police and Genesee County sheriff’s deputies; Genesee County Emergency Management personnel; New York State Fire and Emergency Management personnel; Corfu and East Pembroke firefighters; Mercy Flight and Mercy Ambulance; and Federal Aviation Administration personnel.
NTSB investigators were set to arrive today. Deputies were to remain overnight to preserve the scene.
Weather at the scene was initially sunny, but later turned overcast with intermittent light rain.
Barnes was well-known nationally for his role with Cellino & Barnes. Barnes and Ross Cellino Jr. operated a law firm for nearly three decades in Western New York, with offices in Buffalo, Rochester, New York City, Long Island, and California. The firm specialized in personal injury lawsuits and used television commercials, musical jingles — “Don’t Wait, Call 8” was well-known — and billboards intensively to advertise itself.
The firm was in the throes of a contentious breakup at the time of the crash and had formed two separate firms. How Barnes’ death will affect the situation wasn’t immediately known.
A call to Cellino & Barnes on Friday was referred to a media representative whose voicemail was reported to be full.
The separate Barnes Law Firm released a statement Friday night.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we acknowledge the loss of Steve Barnes and his niece Elizabeth Barnes following a tragic accident earlier today,” the statement reads. “Steve was a friend, colleague, partner, and mentor to so many people across our firm, in New York, California, and beyond. He was a legal industry giant, proud Marine, and loving father.
“Steve and Elizabeth will be sorely missed by many,” the statement continued. “Our utmost condolences go out to his family and closest loved ones during this very difficult and unfortunate time.”
News of the crash was reported as far away as the United Kingdom.
Includes reporting by Brian Quinn and Tribune News Service.
