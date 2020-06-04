WATERTOWN — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on how electoral races across the country are operating, including the race for the House seat in the 21st Congressional District.
Tedra Cobb, the Democratic candidate for the seat, said in an interview on Wednesday that she and her campaign have been working hard to continue to interact with north country voters in the absence of physical meetings and events. She said they have made over 350,000 calls to voters, as well as over 5,000 calls to check in on seniors in the area. Ms. Cobb said that a majority of the voters she has spoken with are concerned about healthcare, Social Security and Medicare, especially in the middle of a health crisis and an economic slowdown.
She hit back against her Republican opponent Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s voting record on those issues, especially her record on healthcare legislation, including her vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
“I got into this race because Elise Stefanik voted to kick 64,000 people in this district off of their healthcare,” Ms. Cobb said.
She cited her experience in local healthcare, including her work on founding the St. Lawrence Health Initiative, a nonprofit organization that works to improve access to healthcare in St. Lawrence County.
“I worked with health professionals within the community to start a community health agency that has provided preventative screenings and referrals to thousands of people in our community,” Ms. Cobb said. “Unfortunately, Stefanik has spent her career in Washington trying to take healthcare away.”
Healthcare is just one of many issues Ms. Cobb thinks Rep. Stefanik has taken the wrong position on. She also hit back against the campaign donations Rep. Stefanik has taken from pharmaceutical companies, Johnson & Johnson, and the fossil fuel industry.
Recently, Ms. Cobb tweeted that Rep. Stefanik and President Donald J. Trump were “wiping their asses with the constitution tonight.” That tweet was in reference to the president’s indication that he would send the U.S. military into cities and states dealing with violent protests and riots occurring in response to the death of George Floyd and the use of force by police.
“I said that because I’m angry and I believe a lot of Americans are angry,” Ms. Cobb said. “I find it absolutely horrifying that Elise Stefanik refuses to acknowledge how wrong the president’s actions are.”
Ms. Cobb went on to say that her concerns are not “about left versus right, it’s about right versus wrong.”
She said that, if elected, she would seek to bridge the divide in Washington and work with members of both major parties to achieve results for Northern New Yorkers.
“I started my career in public service as a volunteer firefighter, and never once did we stop to ask if it was a Democrat or a Republican in the house, we just went and put the fire out” Ms. Cobb said. “Those values are what drive me every single day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.