NYC bans using TikTok on city-owned devices

New York City has prohibited the download and use of TikTok on all city-owned devices after a review by the NYC Cyber Command found the app poses “a security threat to the city’s technical networks.”

The directive bans the use of the app, as well as access to the TikTok website and video hosting service. City employees who currently use the app will be required to remove it from city-owned devices within 30 days.

