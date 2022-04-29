NYC Council hears from families of Rikers Island inmates who died in solitary confinement: ‘It’s absolute torture’

Family members of Rikers Island inmates who committed suicide or died from other causes while in solitary confinement pleaded with Mayor Eric Adams and other elected leaders Friday to abolish the harsh jailing practice, blasting it as a form of “absolute torture” that belongs in the past.
The relatives made the urgent appeal while testifying before a City Council hearing focused on what the Department of Correction is doing to prevent self-harm among Rikers inmates.
“There’s no rehabilitation. There’s only torture. There’s only families suffering,” said Melania Brown, the sister of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman who died from an epileptic seizure while in solitary confinement on Rikers in 2019 after jail guards failed to provide her medical care for nearly an hour.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio moved to ban solitary confinement toward the end of his administration, but Adams reversed that prohibition upon taking office on Jan. 1.
Adams has maintained that his administration’s policy, which he calls “punitive segregation,” is more humane than its predecessor and ensures the safety of inmates.
However, the city Board of Correction uses the two terms interchangeably in its public records — and the family members testifying at Friday’s Council hearing did not buy Adams’ linguistic distinction.
“It’s been seven years since my brother died. May 25 is his birthday coming up, and we’re still talking about solitary confinement, although we’ve gotten promises — promises from the mayor, promises from many elected officials throughout the state of New York that they would do something,” said Akeem Browder, the brother of Kaleif Browder, who killed himself after spending three years on Rikers, much of it in solitary confinement, while awaiting trial for allegedly stealing a backpack.
After the relatives’ testimony, Louis Molina, Adams’ jails commissioner, and other Department of Correction brass were expected to face questions from Council members.
City government officials typically testify first at Council oversight hearings, but Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, D-Manhattan, who chaired Friday’s session, made a point to allow the relatives to deliver remarks before the DOC officials.
Also testifying alongside the family members was Candie Haley, who spent three years on Rikers Island, most of it in solitary confinement, for a crime she was ultimately acquitted of.
Haley said she attempted to kill herself “every single day” while in solitary and that she still struggles with thoughts of suicide despite having been free since 2015.
“Solitary confinement is still in practice, and I don’t understand why,” she said. “It is absolute torture.”
