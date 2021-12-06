NYC expands COVID vaccine mandates to cover kids ages 5-11

NEW YORK -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded the city’s coronavirus vaccination mandates on Monday to cover children ages 5-11 amid concern about an uptick in infections among youngsters.
Starting Dec. 14, kids 5 years old through 11 years old will need to show proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to participate in indoor activities covered by the so-called “Key to NYC” program, including dining, entertainment and fitness, de Blasio said in a briefing at City Hall.
In addition, de Blasio said the young New Yorkers will need to show proof of at least one shot by Dec. 14 to enjoy extracurricular after-school activities, such as sports, band, orchestra and dance.
“This is something that’s going to keep kids safe and families safe,” de Blasio said. “As long as they’ve gotten that first dose by Dec. 14, they can continue to participate in indoor dining, entertainment, all these great things.”
New Yorkers 12 and older have for months been covered by the “Key to NYC” requirement for at least one dose of vaccine.
But in another tweak to the program, de Blasio said those older than 12 will have to show proof of at least two doses of vaccine to enjoy indoor activities, starting Dec. 27.
“Get that second dose because that’s what gives you so much more protection,” the mayor said.
The push for more shots comes as the city braces for a spike in COVID-19 infections this winter that could potentially be exacerbated by the troubling new omicron variant.
While children ages 5-11 typically do not suffer severe symptoms from COVID-19, public health experts say it’s incumbent on them to get vaccinated to stop the virus from spreading to other, more vulnerable age groups.
Federal health agencies authorized coronavirus vaccines for 5- through 11-year-olds in October.
Still, only 19% of kids ages 5-11 in the five boroughs have gotten their shots, making it by far the least vaccinated age group, according to Health Department data.
Against that backdrop, the city’s COVID-19 infection rates are “currently highest among our 5- to 11-year-olds,” said Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi.
“But we can change this,” he said, adding that Monday’s vaccine mandate expansion is “a logical step to protect our kids.”
