NYC Marathon back on track after last year’s coronavirus cancellation

The New York City Marathon, the crown jewel of long distance races, is off and running again after being sidelined last year by the coronavirus pandemic.
The iconic event will feature a reduced field from 55,000 to 33,000 runners, but participants and organizers said they are delighted that the premier race is finally back on track.
“This will be an unprecedented and historic year,” race director Ted Metellus said in a statement. “As we stage a safe and memorable race for the 50th running, this year’s marathon will showcase our great city’s strength, inspiration, and determination.”
The 33,000 participants in the Nov. 7 race puts the event at 60% capacity and within the guidelines for such an event, said Gov. Cuomo.
He said health and safety protocols will be in place and are subject to change as race day approaches.
“The marathon is back,” Cuomo said. “And that is a great, great New York event that excites people from all across the globe.”
There will be some changes. Instead of single mass gathering starts, a controllable and scalable time-trial start format will be used to help with social distancing and reduce density at the start and finish, race officials said.
The new start means the first wave will start an hour earlier than in previous years, and later waves will extend two hours later.
Among the more than 30,000 runners who were registered prior to the cancellation last year, 54% chose to run in this year’s marathon.
Registration will open on June 8.
“The New York City Marathon is a reminder of everything New Yorkers can accomplish with persistence, hard work, and community support,” said Mayor de Blasio. “As we build a recovery for all of us, there’s no better time to safely reconnect with the iconic events that make our city great,”
Last year, organizers at the New York Road Runners Club organized a virtual marathon where runners hit the road from wherever they were, tracked their journey via GPS and uploaded their results to marathon judges.
The times were not official because the individual courses did not go through all five boroughs, but it did help runners feel like all that training didn’t go to waste.
The decision to go ahead with the race comes as city and state officials ease restrictions and increase venue capacities as the number of vaccinations rise and the number of coronavirus cases decrease.
