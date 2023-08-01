NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is looking to house migrants on several soccer fields on Randalls Island — prompting outrage from local stakeholders who worry the plan would cut off access to recreational activities for thousands of city children, the Daily News has learned.

The new push to open housing facilities on Randalls comes months after Adams’ administration erected a mega shelter for migrants on the island last October only to shut it down within weeks after it stood mostly empty. That since-dismantled tent-style shelter, which had capacity for 1,000 people and was located in the parking lot of Icahn Stadium on the island’s north side, cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, according to administration officials.

Tribune Wire

