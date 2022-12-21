NYC subway shooting suspect expected to plead guilty in terrorism case

Suspect Frank James is led by police from the Ninth Precinct after being arrested for his connection to the mass shooting at the 36th Street subway station on April 13 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

 Michael M. Santiago

NEW YORK — Frank James, who’s accused of wounding 10 people during a rush-hour mass shooting on a Brooklyn train, is expected to plead guilty in his federal terrorism case.

James, 63, whose charges were upgraded last week, advised his lawyers “that he wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment,” according to a letter filed Wednesday by his lawyers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.