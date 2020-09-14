GREENPORT — A New York City woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by a train in Greenport, Lt. Louis Bray of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Anna M. Podgorbunski, 54, died Friday evening after she was struck by an Amtrak train traveling south as she walked north on the tracks with an unidentified friend, Bray said.
Podgorbunski was pronounced dead at the scene, about 1.5 miles north of the Hudson Amtrak station, by Columbia County Coroner Bernadette Powis.
Police gave no reason why the woman and her friend were walking on the tracks in the area.
At about 7:44 p.m., first responders were sent by Columbia County 911 to the railroad tracks after the woman’s friend reported that she was hit by a train and thrown into a nearby marsh. Firefighters, rescue personnel and police had to use ATVs to reach the accident scene.
Athens firefighters were sent to the Hudson boat launch with a boat and their dive team. They were later brought to the accident scene, Greenport Fire Chief John Onufrychuk, Jr. said Monday. A LifeNet helicopter was placed on standby, but was not needed.
The train was held up at the scene for several hours following the accident until it was cleared to leave by investigators. Two Amtrak trains traveling north waited at the Hudson station until 10:15 p.m., until they were cleared to proceed with caution through the accident scene. The investigation concluded, and all companies were back in service at 12:38 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.