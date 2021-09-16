OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is looking to secure funding through the state’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative to vastly improve the terminal at the Ogdensburg International Airport.
This week, the OBPA submitted an application for up to $20 million in funding through the state program that has made $250 million available for airport enhancements across upstate New York. The deadline was Wednesday.
The initiative is administered by the state Department of Transportation.
At Thursday’s OBPA Board of Directors meeting, an online presentation was made by Jeff Wood, vice president and regional director of aviation at McFarland Johnson, detailing the “transformational” projects that would be undertaken if the OBPA was to receive the $20 million in DOT funding.
While the entire terminal would be updated and remodeled, two main features would be the focus of the project.
The first is what Mr. Wood called a “great room,” which is an innovative adaptive model that transforms the terminal into a multi-functional community asset that could hold up to 800 people.
In normal operation, the terminal flows into the great room and passengers benefit from its generous space, views and enhanced ticket and baggage capacities. Partitions would allow the OBPA to make it into a multi-functional space for events, such as boat and trade shows and concerts, according to Mr. Wood.
“This space gives you a lot of flexibility to accommodate a lot of different events in the community,” Mr. Wood said.
The second focus of the project would be on the entrance. A new entry plaza would augment the conventional curbside, welcoming visitors, travelers and guests. During events, the airport could operate normally while event attendees use the plaza and separate great room entry.
“This takes it a whole other step further,” Mr. Wood said of the proposed new entry.
The new terminal would be made from natural materials, and the St. Lawrence River would be pictured on the wall to greet people coming to Ogdensburg, according to Mr. Wood.
“Passengers know where they are, they know they are in Ogdensburg,” he said.
OBPA Executive Director Steve Lawrence said that the overall cost for the project is expected to be $21.7 million.
Board members were impressed with the designs. Board Chair Vernon D. “Sam” Burns voiced his approval.
“I think you’ve developed a winning proposal in my opinion,” Mr. Burns said, adding that if the project was able to move forward with funding, it “may provide us with increased revenue to offset the costs at the airport.”
Mr. Wood, who has worked on other airport enhancements associated with this type of funding, said that he agreed that the application checked all the boxes that DOT is looking for.
“This project fits the criteria perfectly,” he said.
