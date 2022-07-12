SARANAC LAKE — New York’s annual loon census is an opportunity for Adirondack residents and visitors to participate in the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation’s ongoing research on common loons.
Census observers are needed for the 22nd annual New York loon census from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday to help determine the abundance of loons in New York during this year’s breeding season. To participate and help minimize duplicate observations, sign up for a lake in advance at www.adkloon.org/ny-loon-census.
“Hundreds of observers contribute annually to this valuable citizen-science study,” said Nina Schoch, executive director of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation. “The results from their observations enable us to monitor the status and trends in New York’s loon population over time. We are also excited to welcome visitors to the Adirondack Loon Center this summer to learn about our many new projects to protect loons and our upcoming educational exhibits.”
Results of the loon census indicate that the New York loon population has been slowly increasing over the last two decades. Annual results of census are available at www.adkloon.org/ny-annual-loon-census-results.
