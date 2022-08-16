Gun sales spike in N.Y. on heels of mass shootings

A makeshift memorial sits across the street from Tops Friendly Market on May 18 in Buffalo. The supermarket was the site of a fatal shooting of 10 people at the grocery store in a historically Black neighborhood of Buffalo by a young white gunman. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

The number of people trying to buy guns in New York State spiked in the weeks after a white supremacist’s mass shooting killed 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14, data on related FBI background checks show.

Background checks were done on 48,349 prospective gun purchasers in New York in June, the largest number in a single month since March of 2021 and a 54% increase over the number of checks done in May, according to data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.