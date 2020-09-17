Smoke from fires out west shrouding north country in grayish haze WATERTOWN — The Northern New York weather forecast for the next several days: sunny and cool with an excellent chance of high-altitude smoky haze.

WATERTOWN — The official meteorological summer ends at the end of September, but it appears final data will reflect the season was unusually warm and dry.

Michael J. Fries, warning coordination meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said that all three climate stations in his region — in Buffalo, Rochester and Watertown — reported a common pattern in regard to temperatures.

“All of them were well above normal,” he said. “It’s been much drier than normal also.”

Most of the Northern New York area, Mr., Fries said was in “D-1” or “D-0” drought categories, with D-0 meaning abnormally dry and D-1 being the first category of an actual drought.

“Most of your area, especially Lewis County in particular, was in D-1 drought, and much of the other areas were in D-0,” Mr., Fries said.

“We had a couple of days where we had some thunderstorms in portions of our area that dropped a lot of rain all at once, but in drought terms, that’s not very helpful,” he said. “Most of the water just runs off. Usually, you have more consistent storm activity to allow several days of rain in a month and we weren’t just getting that this year.”

Autumn begins on Tuesday, but things are brewing off the coast of South America that could have an effect on our winter weather.

“Trends are looking as such that we’ll be going into a weak but moderate La Nina this year,” Mr. Fries said.

La Nina, translated from Spanish as “little girl” — is a natural ocean-atmospheric phenomenon marked by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator, the opposite of El Nino (“little boy”) which features warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in that region.

“That affects the pattern across the globe, and across North America,” Mr. Fries said. “What that means for us is that our winter will probably be a little more active than normal. There isn’t a real good correlation as to how that works for lake effect snow, but it means we’ll probably have more active weather systems coming through.”

The wild card for north country residents is the temperature of Lake Ontario.

“Lake Ontario stayed warm this year,” Mr. Fries said. “There wasn’t a lot of upwelling like there normally is. Most of the surface water on Lake Ontario was in the 70s a lot of the summer, which is quite unusual.”

A warmer Lake Ontario could result in more steady lake effect snow. But Mr. Fries said there’s a lot that goes into such a calculation.

“If you have cold outbreaks, like the colder outbreaks this weekend, in the fall you can knock that summer high of the water down before you start to get snow. Where we are right now might not be as meaningful as it would be if it were a few months from now.”