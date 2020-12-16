DICKINSON — State police are investigating a house fire on Clookey Road that resulted in the death of the home’s occupant.
James Meyette, 76, was killed as a result of the fire on Dec. 10, according to troopers.
State police and area fire departments responded to 115 Clookey Road, at about 11 a.m., and following the fire, Meyette was found dead inside the structure.
Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon responded and authorized the removal of Meyette’s body.
The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, but there’s no evidence of foul play. The investigation itself is still pending.
Dickinson Fire Chief Rich Fountain said the fire appears to have broken out at some point during the overnight hours on Wednesday, Dec. 9, but was not reported until the following day.
Fountain described the structure as a two-story house, and said it was burned to the ground when crews arrived Thursday morning.
