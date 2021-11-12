Online petition has over 3,500 signatures opposing Ogdensburg prison closure

OGDENSBURG - An online petition has garnered over 3,500 signatures so far opposing the closure of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility (OCF) by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
On Monday it was announced that OCF, one of two medium-security prisons in Ogdensburg, was slated for closure along with five other prisons across the state. That means the 268 employees of OCF would have to transfer to other prisons in the region or even the state. The prison is slated to close in March of 2022.
An online change.org petition has been started, and can be found at https://chng.it/8mN2CMsnfy. The petition has garnered more than 3,500 signatures in just 48 hours.
The online petition reads “On November 8th 2021 Governor Kathy Hochul announced the closure of 6 prisons including Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. The effect this will have on the approximately 286 employees and the surrounding communities is colossal. If possible please sign and share this petition in hopes of bringing this tragedy to light.”
The decision to close OCF has drawn sharp criticism from Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk, R-Watertown.
