LIVERPOOL — Town supervisors from around Onondaga County will be meeting Tuesday to voice their concerns over the proposed rebuilding plan for Interstate 81.
The state’s proposed plan to redo the aging interstate would see about 1.4 miles of bridgework that carries the highway through downtown Syracuse out to University Hill torn down. Traffic would be rerouted onto Interstate 481, the diversion route for the highway to the east of the city. The state would also rebuild part of Interstate 690, a diversion of the New York State Thruway, through the city center.
The state and city leaders call this plan a “community grid” because it will replace the I-81 highway bridges in the city with connections to the existing city street network.
Onondaga County’s town supervisors are unimpressed with the plans. In a statement sent Monday, the Onondaga County Supervisors Association said their members’ voices have been ignored throughout the planning process.
“A community-grid only option would leave a majority of country residents with only a single route of unimpeded movement between destinations to the north and south beyond city limits,” the statement reads. “Additionally, it would crush businesses that directly rely on Interstate 81, while interfering with day-to-day operations throughout the region’s business ecosystem.”
The supervisors association will host a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Home Team Pub, 7990 Oswego Road in Liverpool, where they will urge state officials to listen to their concerns and reconsider their redevelopment plans.
