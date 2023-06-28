Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in Jordan Neely chokehold death

Former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny (center) arrives at Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment on manslaughter charges in connection with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely in New York City on Wednesday. Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP

Daniel Penny, the Long Island man charged in the subway chokehold killing of Jordan Neely, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in Manhattan on Wednesday.

The former Marine appeared alongside his lawyers for a brief court appearance two weeks after a grand jury indicted him on second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.