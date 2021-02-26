BELLMONT — State police confirmed Friday morning that a snowmobile crash in Bellmont resulted in one fatality.
State police are currently investigating the fatal snowmobile collision on Wolf Pond Road, according to Trooper Jennifer Fleishman, public information officer for state police Troop B.
According to Fleishman, the state police are in the initial stages of their investigation.
“We are only confirming at this point that we are investigating a snowmobile collision which crash that resulted in one fatality on Wolf Pond Road,” Fleishman said.
In addition to state police, law enforcement units from the state Department of Environmental Conservation Police and State Park Police also responded to the scene.
According to Sgt. Douglas Cummings of the state police, most area snowmobile trails remained open, but the trail where the crash occurred was closed while law enforcement investigated the crash.
The crash occurred a good distance into the woods, according to Cummings, who said area fire departments provided snow equipment to the team investigating the crash.
Franklin County Communications dispatched the Owls Head-Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department to the crash shortly before 11:00 a.m.
