The majority of New Yorkers want Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo out of office, according to a Marist poll released Wednesday, showing his re-election prospects are bleak on the heels of a damning report from the state attorney general’s office confirming Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 current or former female staffers.
Wednesday’s poll showed 59%, or nearly 6 in 10, New Yorkers are calling for the governor to resign, or that he should be impeached if he does not step down after state Attorney General Letitia A. James released a 168-page report Tuesday concluding a five-month probe that found the governor sexually harassed at least 11 women, breaking state and federal laws. The report detailed numerous accounts of Cuomo engaging former and current state employees in jarring gropes, hugs, kisses and increasingly suggestive sexual comments.
The report also confirmed allegations of one current female staffer who said the governor slipped his hand beneath her blouse and cupped her breast during a hug in the Governor’s Mansion in November.
Only 11% of New Yorkers, and 12% of registered voters think Cuomo should be re-elected, according to the poll.
A large majority of state residents, or 78%, agree it’s time for someone else to serve as governor of New York. About 36% of registered voters statewide thought Cuomo should be re-elected in Marist’s last poll about Cuomo’s favorability in late February.
“The court of public opinion believes the allegations against Gov. Cuomo warrant his removal from office,” Marist Poll Director Lee M. Miringoff said. “If he does not resign, nearly six in 10 New Yorkers believe he should be impeached. Even if he survives this scandal, his re-election prospects are rock bottom with even his Democratic base deserting him.”
Representatives with Cuomo’s office declined to comment about the poll Wednesday.
About 52% of registered Democrats want Cuomo, a Democrat, to leave office and if not, 48% are confident the state Legislature should vote to impeach him.
Only 18% of Democrats, 8% of those not enrolled in a party, and 5% of Republicans think Cuomo deserves to be re-elected.
Registered Republicans and residents upstate are traditionally less supportive of Cuomo and elected Democrats, with 77% of Republicans and 66% of people upstate calling for the governor’s resignation, while 80% of state Republicans and 63% upstate think he should be impeached if he does not leave office, according to the poll.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said the Assembly Judiciary Committee is working as quickly as possible to complete its impeachment probe into the governor for a myriad of accusations, including the sexual harassment of multiple state employees
The Assembly impeachment resolution must be passed by a simple 76-vote majority in the Legislature, which would force the governor to resign. The lower house has 150 members.
Cuomo refused to resign after every elected state and New York federal official has called for him to leave office, including President Joseph R. Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Cuomo has not officially announced a campaign for a fourth term.
About 32% of 614 New York adults who participated in the survey think the governor should complete the rest of his third term, or through the end of 2022.
The governor continues to deny the facts in the report published by former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and Anne Clark, a prominent employment lawyer, who Ms. James, a Democrat, tasked to lead the investigation March 8.
The attorney general’s office oversaw a civil investigation without criminal charges or consequences.
About 44% of New Yorkers believe the governor did something illegal, while 29% feel he was unethical, but did not break state or federal law.
The Manhattan and Albany County district attorneys offices have requested the investigative materials and more than 74,000 pieces of related documented evidence from Ms. James’s office.
Albany County District Attorney David Soares said on NBC Nightly News late Tuesday that his office is conducting a separate investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo, and the office made overtures and efforts to contact a few of the survivors.
“It’s pretty clear that we have an obligation here, and thus we’ve reached out to the attorney general’s office seeking all the evidence, upon which they uncovered and relied upon to offer their report,” Mr. Soares said to NBC News’s Lester Holt. “The allegations early on certainly led myself and other prosecutors with concurrent jurisdiction to believe that criminal activity in fact had taken place, but we will conduct our own independent investigation that will be done expeditiously and we will arrive at those conclusions.”
Roughly 7% believe Cuomo did nothing wrong with 6% saying they have not heard enough about the report’s conclusions. Thirteen percent of respondents are unsure.
Live interviewers with the Marist Poll conducted the survey of 614 state adults and 542 registered voters Aug. 3 with adults ages 18 and older who reside in New York via telephone.
The survey has an error of margin of 5.5% plus or minus the results, according to the poll.
