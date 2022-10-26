Biden to visit Syracuse today

President Joe Biden will visit Syracuse today. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

SYRACUSE — President Joe Biden will speak at Onondaga Community College today to tout his administration’s efforts at getting Micron Technology to pledge a $100 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in the town of Clay.

Biden will be the first president to visit OCC in the college’s 61-year history, college officials said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.