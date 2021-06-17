ALBANY — Alex Jimenez lived to help others who cannot help themselves.
It was a mission he took to heart: Jimenez served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army in the 2000s, inspired to enlist after 9/11. Before he enlisted, Alex expressed his desire to help others in a letter to his U.S. Army recruiter.
An al Qaeda-led group took Jimenez, 25, as a prisoner in 2007 during Operation Iraqi Freedom when he served in the 10th Mountain Division. His body was discovered more than a year later.
Andy D. Jimenez said Thursday that his older brother would be honored to know his legacy of selflessness lives on.
Members of the Assembly this session unanimously passed the Alex R. Jimenez New York State Military Immigrant Family Legacy Program. The bill would create a fund for a program to help connect families of state veterans and active military personnel to resources to secure legal immigration status.
“Alex would be happy, he would be honored — he would feel pleased to have known that his sacrifice was not in vain,” said Andy, age 33. He was 20 when his brother died.
While Alex was missing, federal deportation proceedings began for his wife, Yarlin, who was in the United States from the Dominican Republic without documentation. Staff Sgt. Jimenez worked to obtain legal status for his wife before he was deployed, but was denied.
The state program named for Staff Sgt. Jimenez would help foreign-born mothers, fathers, siblings, spouses and children of currently serving or state veterans secure legal immigration status. Family members of deceased or discharged LGBT veterans would be eligible for the program.
“When they approached my family with (the bill), I was surprised, because I thought it was already a law,” Andy said. “Some people give the ultimate sacrifice. You would think they’d have the opportunity to at least become a U.S. citizen.”
The story of Staff Sgt. Jimenez’s bravery and the plight of his wife struck a chord with the country, President George W. Bush and U.S. Homeland Security at the time. The agency granted Jimenez’s wife discretionary parole, and she later secured permanent residency.
The measure to create the state program passed in the Assembly on June 10, the last scheduled day of legislative session. It stalled in the Senate, but bill co-sponsor Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, said it will be reintroduced in the next legislative session.
Ashby, a captain in the U.S. Army, completed a tour in Iraq and Afghanistan during his service from 2006 to 2014, and was affected by the resources available to help his fellow foreign-born soldiers and their families.
Ashby was in Diyala Province, Iraq, in just outside of where Jimenez was found when he was discovered in 2008.
“We were prepping for a very large operation ... it was pretty powerful,” Ashby said Thursday. “When I heard about the ordeal his family was going through, I thought (of the program), ‘We have to do this.’”
Bill sponsor Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, D-Queens, and Ashby worked to develop the state program named for Jimenez for two years.
“If they are in the military, they are supposed to be able to have an easier time going through the process, but they generally don’t,” Cruz said. “How do we as the state of New York supplement what’s being done?”
An immigration case is much more likely to be successful with proper legal representation, Cruz said for immigrant families.
If passed, the state Military Immigrant Family Legacy Program would supplement the federal Parole in Place, also inspired by Jimenez’s story. The federal program provides a pathway for immigrant families while the state’s would focus on connecting immigrant families of veterans with the proper state agencies and resources to streamline the naturalization process.
After unanimous support in the Assembly, Cruz and Ashby are confident the bipartisan-supported measure could pass next session.
Lawmakers have suggested including the program in the 2022-23 state budget. It was floated for this year’s budget, but did not make the final spending plan as lawmakers continue to negotiate details to fund the program.
New York’s would be the first state program of its kind in the nation.
“It’s getting a lawyer, filing the application, getting the fingerprints and help with anything that comes with all of that,” Cruz said. “It’s a lot of red tape, a lot of bureaucratic work that’s hard for an every-day person to go through. I’ve gone through it, so I understand.
“Imagine adding to that being deployed somewhere overseas and not being able to support your loved one in doing it.”
The state has about 1 million veterans.
The program would not make secure a person’s permanent residency.
Family members of foreign-born would use the program to access resources to navigate immigration law, the process and to overcome language barriers.
Alex and Andy were born in New York City to parents from the Dominican Republic. The family returned to the Dominican Republic for several years while they were growing up, but came back to the state as young adults.
Andy said the state program would help shed light on the issue of deportation of American soldiers and their families who lacked documentation.
“We’re on the right path,” he said. “We are happy and honored that my brother’s name is being used for this purpose because it’s directing us on the right path.”
The lawmakers remained in contact with Alex Jimenez’s family while drafting the legislation named in his memory, Ashby said.
“Even though he’s not here with us today, he’s still helping the people who cannot help themselves,” Andy said. “No matter where you’re from, where you were born, what color you are, if you give the ultimate sacrifice for this country or serve for this country and protect this country, you should have the same rights as the people who were born in this country, no matter the color.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.