Proposed law would quickly shut down illegal pot stores in N.Y.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks in Times Square on Monday. Hochul has proposed legislation that would quickly shut down illegal canabis dispenseries and fine them. TNS

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen Hochul has proposed legislation that would allow the state to quickly shut down illegal cannabis dispensaries and fine storefronts $10,000 per day of unlawful operation.

The proposed legislation would increase civil and tax penalties for the unlicensed sale of marijuana in New York and provides additional enforcement power to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to enforce the new regulatory requirements and close stores that illegally sell cannabis.

