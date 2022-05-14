BUFFALO — Ten people are dead after a gunman conducted a livestreamed mass shooting Saturday at a Tops Market in the city.
“This was pure evil,” said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia during a 5:50 p.m. news conference. “It was a straight-up, racially-motivated hate crime.”
The shooting began at 2:30 p.m. when the 18-year-old white male exited his car in front of the store, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. He was described as very heavily armed and equipped with tactical gear, a helmet and camera.
According to a New York Daily News report, the shooter is Payton Gendron of Conklin, N.Y., a town near Binghamton — about 200 miles from Buffalo.
The gunman shot four people in the parking lot and killed three, Gramaglia said. The gunman then allegedly entered the store and began shooting again.
A store security guard returned fire and hit the gunman, but the bullet was stopped by the latter’s body armor, Gramaglia said. The gunman then allegedly shot and killed the security guard — who was a retired Buffalo police officer — and continued “working his way thorough” the store.
Police arrived and engaged the shooter inside the store’s vestibule, Gramaglia said. The gunman allegedly put his rifle to his own neck but two officers persuaded him to give up, and he was taken into custody.
Ten people were dead when the shooting was over, while another three suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening wounds. Of those shot, 11 were African-Americans and two were white.
The shooter was described by officials and eyewitnesses on Buffalo-area media as using a semiautomatic, assault-style rifle.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn refused to release the shooter’s name, saying he would be arraigned within the hour and adding he didn’t want to give the shooter any celebrity.
Flynn said the shooter drove from several hours away, from another county in New York state.
“I am not even going to mention his name right now,” he said during the news conference. “I don’t want to give him any celebritism at all right now.”
Flynn declined to give further details but confirmed “certain pieces of evidence that indicate racial animosity.”
He said the shooter would be facing first-degree murder charges.
The FBI is also investigating the shooting as a hate crime and racially-motivated extremism. Unconfirmed reports on Saturday evening said the shooter may have posted a racist manifesto online.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the pain the city’s undergoing cannot even be explained.
The White House and multiple area lawmakers have weighed in on the tragedy:
— White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre — “The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”
— Gov. Kathy Hochul — “I’m on my way to Buffalo to assist with the response to today’s shooting. My heart breaks for the victims’ families and for everyone impacted by this horrific and despicable act of violence.”
— Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. — “My prayers are with the victims of this racially motivated act of violence and my heart goes out to the victims’ loved ones, our emergency personnel and the entire Buffalo community. Racism, prejudice and hatred have no place in our state or our country. I pledge to the people of New York that I will continue to fight my hardest to pass commonsense gun safety measures and to confront and defeat the scourge of white supremacy.”
— Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-New York — “A casual Saturday supermarket trip to Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo should NEVER end anything like this. Families, a community, and the rest of our state are all deeply shocked, heartbroken, and prayerful, learning of this devastating news. New York’s streets, subways, homes, and businesses need to become safe again, free of violent hate, and back under the control of law-abiding New Yorkers and law enforcement.”
— Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski — “All of New York and the nation mourns the victims of the horrific shooting this afternoon in Buffalo. This senseless act of violence is truly devastating to our state and most especially the Buffalo community.
“We pray for the victims, their families and all those impacted by this tragedy. And we also keep in our thoughts the police and emergency personnel who bravely responded to the scene. This is a tragic day and a reminder that violence has no place in our society.”
— Buffalo NAACP — “We are praying for the victims of the senseless act of violence the taken place in our community.”
