ALBANY — Republican state Sen. Tom O’Mara and Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, along with Sen. Alexis Weik, Assemblyman Robert Smullen, members of law enforcement, victims’ advocates, and members of the Senate and Assembly Republican Conferences Monday unveiled a legislative package to “Create a Safer New York.”
“Every day we hear of another blanket release mandate for even the most violent of criminals. We hear how they are deserving of the second chance at life they robbed our families of. But I have yet to hear how those that are being released back into society have been rehabilitated. Instead of issuing these blanket release mandates Governor Kathy Hochul and her majority should be focusing on investing in the rehabilitation of the nonviolent offenders to prevent victimization in the first place, before it is too late for families like ours and the offenders themselves. The current revolving door system they have created clearly is not working,” Jennifer Harrison, Founder of Victims’ Rights NY said in a news release.
— Creating the SAFER Communities Grant Program to invest in resources designed to increase case clearance rates for homicide and gun crimes; repealing HALT; and allowing the use of familial DNA as an investigative tool.
— Rolling back bail and discovery laws, and providing for judicial discretion to stop “the revolving door in our criminal justice system,” according to the news release; opposing policies being advanced by the Democratic majorities, including the “Clean Slate” Act and “Elder Parole”; and increasing penalties for habitual repeat offenders.
— Reducing the use of illegal firearms with increased funding for gun interdiction efforts; increasing penalties for crimes committed with stolen firearms, and mandatory consecutive sentencing for crimes involving illegal firearms; and making any misdemeanor or felony offense involving an illegal firearm bail eligible, and amending Raise the Age to ensure 16- and 17-year-olds charged with certain gun or gang-related crimes are prosecuted as adults.
— Restricting the release of identifying information in certain cases, and putting in place policies to protect victims’ rights during parole process; increasing the caps on Office of Victim Services reimbursements for crime victims, and investing in victim support programs; and authorizing judges to set lifetime orders of protection for certain crimes, such as violent and domestic violence felonies.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.