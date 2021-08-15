WATERTOWN — Outdoor enthusiasts will have the opportunity to explore three Wildlife Management Areas this month as part of the annual, temporary opening of typically restricted wildlife refuges in the north country.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation will open portions of WMAs in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties starting Monday, until Aug. 31. The WMAs are marked as “refuges” or “wetland restricted areas” to foster environments for waterfowl breeding and raising young without human disturbances or interference.
During the 16-day period, the DEC plans to continue habitat and wildlife management projects, so visitors are asked to avoid machinery and pay attention to signage. The window dates have previously fluctuated every year, but the DEC says it plans to fix the Aug. 16 to 31 dates moving forward.
In St. Lawrence County, Upper and Lower Lakes WMA and Wilson Hill WMA will be open each day from sunrise to sunset. Located about two miles west of the village of Canton along Route 68, Upper and Lower Lakes is the largest WMA in the region, with 8,770 acres of upland and wetland systems between the Grasse and Oswegatchie rivers.
Wilson Hill, about six miles west of the village of Massena off Route 37, is comprised of 4,000 acres situated along the St. Lawrence River, with several pools of open water and marshy borders of dense cattails, wetlands, forest and upland meadows. Fishing is not permitted in Nichols Pool.
In Jefferson County, Perch River WMA and Perch Lake will be open from noon to sunset daily. Perch River WMA encompasses more than 8,000 acres in the towns of Brownville, Orleans and Pamelia, and can be accessed from Route 12, Allen Road, Buckminster Road, Vaadi Road, Cook Road and Perch Lake Road. Fishing will be allowed, but motorized boats are not permitted.
For additional information about the WMA annual openings, as well as bird lists and maps, contact the DEC’s Regional Wildlife Office at 315-785-2263, or visit the WMA page on the DEC website.
