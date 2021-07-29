New York’s economic competitiveness would improve after the repeal of the federal State and Local Tax deduction cap, state budget experts said Thursday, after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reiterated pleas to the state’s congressional delegation to abolish the 2017 tax change.
The governor, a Democrat, has publicly begged federal legislators to repeal the SALT deduction cap signed into law by President Donald J. Trump under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act since its inception nearly four years ago.
The law limited taxpayers to deduct up to $10,000 in property, sales or income taxes paid to state governments and localities from their federal tax bill. No limit existed on the deduction before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
“It hurt New York’s competitiveness — it made it more expensive to live in New York than a lower tax state,” Citizens Budget Commission President Andrew Rein said Thursday. “When the federal government capped it at $10,000, people whose state and local taxes exceeded $10,000 lost a value of that and suddenly had to pay a greater amount of federal taxes.”
New Yorkers pay an additional $12 billion in federal taxes per year, or more than $35 billion since 2017, under SALT, Cuomo said.
Federal Republicans and Democratic representatives alike have spoken out against SALT. Gov. Cuomo focused on its repeal during a virtual press conference Wednesday.
“It would be a tremendous immediate economic boost to New York,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Taxes would be lower than they have been in the past four years. It would be the single biggest economic shot in our arm. It’s time to act.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said the state’s congressional delegation may have an opportunity to renew the deduction and remove the cap as lawmakers finalize a $3.5 billion budget reconciliation package.
“It’s certainly something our delegation very seriously supports,” Sen. Gillibrand said about a potential repeal during an unrelated press conference Wednesday. “We’ve been trying to renew the SALT deduction since COVID began, and frankly, since we got Trump out of office.”
Lawmakers could also have the opportunity to include a SALT repeal in President Joseph R. Biden’s American Families Plan, Sen. Gillibrand said.
“We’re going to advocate very strongly to have that change be part of that bill,” she added.
The SALT deduction reduced Americans’ federal tax bills — especially in high-tax states such as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or California.
SALT made it increasingly more expensive to live in New York and other high-tax states.
“It was not a good policy for the federal level,” Mr. Rein said, adding the state should consider its own tax policies. “It would be better for New York for the federal government to lift the SALT tax — to remove it, ideally.”
The SALT cap continues to cause the state economic harm, Mr. Rein said, but reversing the policy will not put more money in the state’s coffers.
“We shouldn’t be under the illusion that changing the SALT cap is direct revenues into New York’s budget, but it would help strengthen our competitiveness and therefore, our economy,” he added. “You want New York to be a great place to live and work and run a business and it made it harder for people to do that. ... What the federal government did do is it increased the cost of being a New Yorker, and certainly those New Yorkers, who, if they had been spending that money here, it would have helped us.
“It’s not that the sky is falling, but really, it’s chipping away at our economic foundation and undermining our economic foundation is a long-term damaging effect.”
The $10,000 cap mainly benefits high-income earners who itemize their federal tax returns instead of take the standard deduction.
President Trump used the change to give millions of dollars to the ultra-wealthy and tax cuts for the richest Americans, Sen. Gillibrand said.
“Middle-class taxpayers in New York had to pay more in their federal tax than they would have had to otherwise,” the senator continued. “... It was a real gut punch to New York. Middle-class New Yorkers had to pay more money to the federal government because of that tax bill.”
Gov. Cuomo said Trump’s 2017 tax plan politically targeted New York and other high-tax, Democratic-led states, and will continue to impact the state as New York City and the state’s economy crawls to recover from the financial fallout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of millionaires in New York has receded, especially in the pandemic’s wake when thousands of New Yorkers fled the city and continue to live and work from other areas.
“There is no tomorrow, if we don’t act today and the stars are aligned for us,” Gov. Cuomo said. “When it comes to the federal government, it is now or never.
“If you don’t do it now, when are you possibly ever going to do it?”
The governor noted that Democrats control Congress and the Senate, and the state’s friendship with President Biden, also a Democrat.
The state Legislature included new increased taxes on millionaires and billionaires in the 2021-22 budget totaling $3.5 billion. The state is expected to net $2.75 billion from increases on personal income tax this year, and $3.25 billion next year.
“That also has an effect on our competitiveness making New York a more expensive place,” Mr. Rein said. “... Right now, coming out of this pandemic and this recession is unprecedented,” Mr. Rein said. “If there’s ever going to be a time when it (higher taxes) has a bigger effect, it would be now. Now is a precarious time, and it would be a great time if the SALT cap were repealed to help New York.”
The SALT cap shouldn't be repealed... SALT should be repealed. Just another handout to the rich in NYC that does nothing for the rest of us.
