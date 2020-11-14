SARANAC LAKE — With the pandemic making indoor events dangerous, the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Village Mercantile to make the 36th annual Sparkle Village Craft Show virtual rather than in person.
Vendors will be able to list their items for sale on the Village Mercantile’s e-commerce website, villagemerc.com, and interested customers will be able to purchase throughout the month of December.
Chamber staff said it was “crushing” to have to cancel the in-person show but that they were grateful to Village Mercantile for offering this option.
“The chamber has become a great resource and advocate for the Saranac Lake business community,” Village Mercantile President Melinda Little said in a statement. “The Village Mercantile appreciates that the chamber saw the value in partnering with the Mercantile’s online store for this unique response to the challenges of selling to the community during the time of COVID.”
