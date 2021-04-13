WATERTOWN — The balancing act regulators of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River levels undertake each year looks a little different this year than in recent years as lake levels currently are nearly a foot below long-term average.
The levels also have some marina owners, who have faced high water in several recent years, wondering what this season will bring.
“It seems like it’s been feast or famine,” said Kathy Ellis, who with her husband, Abe, operates Salmon River Lighthouse & Marina at the mouth of the Salmon River in Pulaski. “We’ve either had water so high that we’re flooded, or this year the water is so low we may not be able to put our docks in the water.”
Lower than average precipitation in recent months and a lighter than normal snowpack runoff have resulted in a lake level of 244.69 feet as of Sunday, below its long-term average of 245.57 feet for this point in the year.
As a result, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which regulates outflows through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam at Massena and Cornwall, Ontario, using directives contained in the International Joint Commission’s Plan 2014, decided Saturday to reduce outflows below those specified in the regulation plan.
This is in contrast to the tack taken in recent springs, when the board sought and obtained IJC approval to deviate from Plan 2014 and increase outflows above plan specifications in an attempt to lower lake and river levels in response to high levels that caused widespread shoreline flooding in 2017 and 2019.
Mrs. Ellis, who said current levels at her marina are “at least two, maybe even three foot below normal,” doesn’t solely fault Plan 2014 for the wide fluctuations in levels, recognizing that weather also plays a role, but just wants regulators to “get it right.”
“2017 was too high, ’18 was low, ’19 was higher than ’17, and now it’s lower than ’18, so every year it’s been opposite. They go too high, then too low, then too high, then too low,” she said.
During January and February this year, the board was deviating from Plan 2014 to remove additional water from Lake Ontario based on a risk analysis in December that showed about a 28% chance of water levels exceeding a damaging high water threshold in 2021. A total of 3.7 inches was removed from Lake Ontario to further reduce the risk of potentially damaging high water levels in late spring and early summer.
“I’d say they let a little too much out last fall or over the winter, “said Michael Nebbia, who has owned Stony Point Marina in Cape Vincent for 24 years. He said he has “one of the, if not the deepest, marina in Cape Vincent,” which currently leaves him with about five feet of depth, plenty to launch a boat from and not affect his ramp.
“I’m feeling a little sorry for a couple of competitors,” Mr. Nebbia said. “They don’t have the depth that I have, so they’re going to be hurting, especially if the water doesn’t come up.”
Mrs. Ellis said it is not just the marina owners who will be impacted if levels remain low.
“We have eight or nine charter captains that are with us, so we’re talking about a ripple effect,” she said. “If we can’t put our docks in the water, then we can’t lease dock space to charter captains, which means they can’t run their boats and do their charter fishing.”
Given the lower than normal precipitation and spring runoff, the board said in a statement Tuesday that it has decided to reduce outflows below those specified by the plan to restore the extra water removed during the winter to Lake Ontario at a rate of about 0.8 inches per week for the next three weeks. After these three weeks, the board will revert to plan-prescribed outflows.
The board said the strategy will allow Lake Ontario and Lake St. Lawrence levels to increase more than they would under plan-prescribed flows over the next few weeks. The board said it now appears likely that Lake Ontario levels will remain below long-term average over the summer unless very wet weather occurs.
It said most forecast scenarios suggest that Lake Ontario levels will remain above critical low water level thresholds due to lower than average precipitation. Under this strategy, water levels in Lake St. Lawrence will experience short-term increases as a result of its position as forebay of the Moses-Saunders Dam. However, most forecast scenarios indicate dry conditions that will likely result in significantly below-average Lake St. Lawrence levels this spring and summer, according to the board.
Lake St. Lawrence levels, which can fluctuate widely based on outflows through the dam, is currently at 239.01 feet, about two inches below its long-term average for this week.
The board said its strategy is expected to have negligible impacts at Lake St. Louis near Montreal compared with the other strategies it considered. Lake St. Louis levels may be up to four inches lower than they would be under plan-prescribed flows for the next few weeks. However, most forecast scenarios suggest that Lake St. Louis levels will remain above critical low-level thresholds for the spring and summer, the board said.
The board said it will continue to monitor conditions closely through the summer. Should dry conditions persist, the board will meet regularly to discuss potential actions to adjust outflows.
“I’d say they let a little too much out last fall or over the winter, “... really?? Maybe HE can predict the future snowpack in the rest of the Great Lakes..predict the amount of ice cover of the Great Lakes... then think pushing a button in Massena will control more than 20% of the world's fresh water... For the most part, Mother Nature controls water levels... at best Massena can tweak it.. Time to work on your seawalls and docks..
