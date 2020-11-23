LOWVILLE — U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., made a stop in Lewis County on Monday morning, and unveiled his plan to step up COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment production from outside the Lewis County Courthouse.
With county leaders alongside him, Sen. Schumer said Lewis County, like the rest of upstate New York, is beginning to see a second wave of COVID-19 infections, and needs federal assistance to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
In recent weeks, the county has seen a steep spike in COVID cases and COVID-related deaths. Last week, the county recorded its first virus-related death, two more later in the week and a fourth death Monday. As of Monday, Lewis County has confirmed 296 COVID cases since March.
“I’m here to reveal a two-pronged plan,” Sen. Schumer said.
The first prong being to get an influx of free virus testing for Lewis County residents, and the second prong being to get much-needed PPE, including N-95 masks, for north country healthcare workers.
The senator said the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, which has been responsible for dispersing the money Congress allocated to combat the pandemic with the CARES Act, has $9 billion in funding still unspent. He said that money was first earmarked to assist local governments with COVID-19 testing programs, and should be released immediately.
“Not only should they release those funds, but the country must commit to an expanded testing regime as the winter approaches, and the federal government should pay for it,” Sen. Schumer said.
The senator said Lewis County, like many other rural counties nationwide, has experienced a spike in cases while also dealing with inadequate testing infrastructure. He said the situation has worsened since the beginning of the pandemic, and tests that used to take three days to return a result now take five days or more. Currently, he said healthcare organizations are paying for the tests they’re administering, and federal funding must be provided to help them cover the costs.
Healthcare organizations, especially hospitals, are also facing another familiar problem — PPE. As cases of coronavirus infection have spiked, demand for masks, gloves and gowns has shot up again, putting many medical facilities at risk of running out of equipment.
“We’re sort of in the Wild West when it comes to getting masks and equipment,” Sen. Schumer said. “The manufacturing levels are uncertain, distribution is uneven, finding masks to purchase can be a problem.”
The senator announced the Protect Our Heroes Act, which would provide $10 billion for the Strategic National Stockpile to purchase N-95 masks, gloves, gowns and other PPE needed in hospitals, and would encourage manufacturers to expand their domestic capacity for production of PPE under the Defense Production Act.
The act would also create a $1 billion grant program that would provide money for small businesses to begin producing PPE themselves. Priority would be given to minority-owned small businesses, businesses owned by veterans disabled while in the line of duty and other veteran-owned businesses.
Sen. Schumer said under this plan, small businesses that receive grants to produce PPE would also be first in line to have their products purchased by the Strategic National Stockpile.
The Protect Our Heroes Act would also require the federal government to release regular reports on what supplies are available in the Strategic National Stockpile, what is available in the open market, what authorities have been used to procure PPE for the stockpile and provide direction on how domestic PPE production can be increased.
Monday’s visit marked the end of Sen. Schumer’s 22nd annual tour of all 62 counties in New York state.
Since he was first elected to the Senate in 1998, Sen. Schumer has visited every county in the state at least once per year. He remains as the only New York state elected official at any level to visit every county in the state every year he’s been in office.
“Especially this year, when New York battled the global health and economic pandemic especially hard, visiting all 62 counties was vital for me to learn firsthand the struggles and needs of New Yorkers, from one end of the state to the other,” the senator said in a prepared statement. “Through a year that much has changed — I, too, traveled with masks and disinfectant in tow to much smaller and more understated events — one thing remained the same: my commitment, dedication and love for New York.”
