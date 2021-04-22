ALBANY — U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., was presented Wednesday with the YMCA Champion Award from the Alliance of New York State YMCAs for his efforts in helping nonprofit organizations overcome the catastrophic financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Senator Schumer’s efforts have been vital in preserving the longevity of YMCAs statewide,” James Mullen, executive director of the Norwich YMCA and board president of the Alliance of New York State YMCAs, said in a statement. “By expanding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the American Rescue Plan, all YMCAs in New York can now receive financial aid and participate in the extension of the Employee Retention Tax Credits.”
In March, Congress passed the rescue plan, which expanded the eligibility guidelines for the PPP to include nonprofits with more than 500 employees and increased the amount of money earmarked for childcare by $39 billion, of which $1.8 billion will be distributed to childcare providers in New York.
Collectively, YMCAs across the state lost an estimated $275 million in revenue after being forced to close for nearly six months. Seven months after reopening, and with no COVID-19 outbreaks, YMCAs are still only permitted to open at 33% capacity, per state guidelines.
