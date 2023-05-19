NEW YORK — The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a fiery call for justice Friday as family, friends and and total strangers packed a Harlem church for a heartfelt farewell to subway chokehold victim Jordan Neely.

The service at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church began with a 9 a.m. private viewing for mourners inside the building, followed by the funeral honoring the 30-year-old victim in the high profile case.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.