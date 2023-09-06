Onondaga sheriff’s deputy kills 2 teens in burglary call

Onondaga County sheriffs at the scene of a shooting on Mooney Avenue in Syracuse on Wednesday. Dennis Nett/syracuse.com/TNS

SYRACUSE — Two teenagers were shot to death Wednesday morning by an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy after the stolen car they were riding in nearly ran over the deputy, according to Sheriff Toby Shelley.

The two killed were 15 and 17 years old, according to two sources.

