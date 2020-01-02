WILMINGTON — A fatal skiing incident at Whiteface Mountain is being investigated by the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Ray Brook.
Troopers report Nicholas Koch, 21, Danville, Pa., was visiting the area with family last week. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Koch was descending the Lower Northway Trail on skis around 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23, when he left the trail and struck a group of trees. After Whiteface Mountain personnel and Wilmington EMS responded to the scene, Mr. Koch was taken to the University of Vermont Health Center in Burlington, Vt., where he later died.
State police ask anyone who witnessed the accident or has any further information to call (518) 873-2750.
The incident comes after a fatality at the same Whiteface trail in 2018.
On March 31, 2018, St. Lawrence University senior Lukas A. Harvey, 22, Castleton, crashed into a group of trees off the Lower Northway Trail. At the time, skiing conditions were normal for a spring weekend, with loose granular snow, according to a previous Times report. Essex County Coroner Francis Whitelaw ruled Mr. Harvey’s death an accident.
