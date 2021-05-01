TUPPER LAKE — The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory continues the free Orion Lecture Series live virtual program at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 with “Where is the water, and where did it come from?” presented by Michael Adler.
“In this talk, we will analyze where water exists in our solar system and beyond and how it got there. We will also discuss the various theories as to how Earth acquired its water,” Adler said in a Sky Center news release.
Adler graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1971 as a Ph.D. in the area of solid state physics and worked at General Electric from 1971 until his retirement in 2000. He has given talks on a number of topics in astronomy, geology, climate change, and travel to groups in New York, the Royal Astronomy Society of Canada in Ontario, and the Geologists of Jackson Hole in Jackson, Wyo.
To register for this free Zoom event, go to www.adirondackskycenter.org/events.
The full 2020 Orion Lecture Series has been recorded and available for viewing on the Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory YouTube channel.
To learn more, visit adirondackskycenter.org or contact info@adirondackskycenter.org or 518-359-3538.
