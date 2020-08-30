MALONE — Police Chief Christopher Premo gave an abridged version of the requirements from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s nearly 200-page booklet on police reform at the Village Board meeting on Monday, saying most of the contents have little to do with departments like his.
“Most of this has nothing to do with villages like Malone,” said Premo.
Premo said that things like implementation of body cams and the avoidance of tactical holds are things the village has been doing for years, and that Cuomo’s reform was designed more for a larger city than it was a village like Malone.
“We’re not all the same. They’re making us all out to be the same,” said Premo.
“This is for the big cities, but the state should have come up with something for communities of 5,000,” said Trustee Matt Boyea.
The board and community spoke largely in support of Premo and the village police, with Boyea noting that the village has to “play the game” in regards to Cuomo’s new requirements.
Also included in the requirements was the forming of committees within communities to talk about police reform. Municipalities were encouraged to include community members, academics, legal scholars, faith-based and public interest groups and members of the community who have had run-ins with the police, including those who have been previously incarcerated.
“I don’t have a problem sitting down with the community and talking about the issues,” said Premo.
But Mayor Andrea Dumas noted that the village budget may be too tight to hire some of the outside experts Cuomo is recommending, and that the village also can’t afford the punishment of budget cuts which Cuomo has implemented for municipalities who don’t follow the new regulations.
“If you don’t do this, they’re going to cut funding,” said Premo
“We don’t know what he’ll cut,” added Dumas of the repercussions Cuomo is implementing.
Premo noted that he believes the new reform guidelines are part of a larger political agenda.
“This is part of his criminal justice reform,” said Premo, who noted that police reform guidelines come in tandem with things like bail reform and the mandate that forces all police departments to release records of misconduct going back 50 years.
Though there was some disdain for the new regulations expressed by Premo, who said the nearly 200-page booklet ruined the vacation he had taken last week, Dumas noted that members of the community had already shown interest in participating in the community police reform meetings. And nearly all the community members present at the board meeting volunteered themselves to be part of the process, some going so far as to volunteer to comb through Cuomo’s booklet and help write the village’s response to Cuomo’s guidelines.
But while Premo said he was happy to sit with the community to “talk about the issues,” he said there were some members of the community he may have a hard time sharing a roundtable with.
“It’ll be hard for me to sit in a room with a public defender,” said Premo.
